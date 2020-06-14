Molly Darcy’s closes temporarily after positive COVID-19 cases

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach Irish pub is closing temporarily due to two of its employees testing positive for COVID-19, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The post says the restaurant is having all of their employees tested and will only open with a ‘cleared crew.’ They will continue cleaning and disinfecting during the shutdown.

“The Health and Safety of our staff and customers is our top priority,” the post says. “We appreciate the continued support of the community during these times. Please stay safe and follow CDC Guidelines. Together we win.”

