LORIS, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 3:28 p.m. Saturday to a moped vs. vehicle crash at 1666 N. Highway 701 in Loris.

HCFR is asking drivers to avoid the area as traffic is shut down for an indefinite amount of time.

There are serious injuries, HCFR said.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is on scene and investigating.