MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Country music fans get your “Whiskey Glasses” ready. Morgan Wallen has been announced as a headliner for Carolina Country Music Fest in 2023.

Credit: Carolina Country Music Fest/ Facebook

The Academy Award winner will perform along the Grand Strand during the eighth year of the event, June 8-11, 2023, according to a press release from CCMF organizers.

Wallen is originally from Tennessee. He has received more than 20 awards and nominations since his debut in 2015.

Organizers say they are honored to host the star in Myrtle Beach in June.

For more information about Carolina Country Music Festival, click here.