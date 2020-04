LORIS, SC (WBTW) – One person was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle and truck collided in Loris.

The crash happened at about 9:32 p.m. at 6251 E. Highway 19, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities are asking drivers to please avoid the area.

Horry County Fire Rescue reports one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries via a medical helicopter.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.