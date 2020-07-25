Motorcyclist dies in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported a fatal 2-vehicle collision on US 17 at Pennyroyal rd Saturday morning.

Trooper Brian Lee with SCHP said the crash occurred at 9:55 a.m.

Lee said the motorcyclist was North on North Fraser, turning left on Pennyroyal rd when Lee said they failed to yield right away and was hit by a vehicle.

Lee said the person operating the motorcycle was wearing a helmet.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating the collision.

