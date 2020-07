HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — A single-vehicle accident Saturday resulted in a driver of a motorcycle being transported to the hospital with injuries, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

Horry County Fire Rescue posted to social media that a call was dispatched to HCFR to the area of Alford Rd. and Highway 319 at 3:27 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

