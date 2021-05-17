Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy 17 Business about 9 miles north of Pawleys Island

GEORGETOWN CO, S.C. (WBTW) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Highway 17 Business after the driver ran into a utility vehicle, according to the highway patrol.

The crash happened on Highway 17 Bypass on Friday about nine miles north of Pawleys Island in Georgetown County.

The driver of a 2008 motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 17 Business when the motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a legally parked utility vehicle, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, Lee said.

No further information is available at this time.

The SCHP is investigating the wreck.

