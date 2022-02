SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The driver of a motorcycle died Thursday night after running off Highway 544 near Beaver Run Boulevard in Horry County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver’s name hasn’t been released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The person was traveling west on Highway 544 at about 9:20 pm. Thursday, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pyle, when they hit a curb and a sign. Investigators did not indicate what caused the crash.