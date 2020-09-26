Multiple people injured following a three-vehicle crash in Loris

LORIS, SC (WBTW) — According to Horry County Fire Rescue, six people are injured following a three-vehicle crash in Loris.

The call was dispatched at 3:20 p.m. Saturday to Highway 9 and Green Sea Road in Loris.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was on the scene investigating.

The six people were transported to the hospital with injuries. Their conditions are not known at this time.

