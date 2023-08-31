(WBTW) — Multiple power outages have been reported across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
As of 7:49 a.m. Thursday, Duke Energy’s outage map shows multiple outages with Florence having the highest number.
Duke Energy
Florence
Customers without power: 3,648
Active power outages: 146
Estimated time of restoration: August 31, 5:00 p.m.
Dillon
Customers without power: 985
Active power outages: 47
Estimated time of restoration:August 31,5:00 p.m.
Darlington
Customers without power: 278
Active power outages: 25
Estimated time of restoration: August 31,5:00 p.m.
Marion
Customers without power: 869
Active power outages: 55
Estimated time of restoration: August 31,11:15 a.m.
Georgetown
Customers without power: 4
Active power outages: 1
Estimated time of restoration: Repairs and damage assessment underway
Horry
Customers without power: 620
Active power outages: 21
Estimated time of restoration: August 31, 5:00 p.m.
Marlboro
Customers without power: 67
Active power outages: 6
Estimated time of restoration: August 31,1:00 p.m.
Scotland County
Customers without power: 315
Active power outages: 11
Estimated time of restoration: Repairs and damage assessment underway
Robeson County
Customers without power: 846
Active power outages: 46
Estimated time of restoration: Repairs and damage assessment underway
Other Electric Cooperatives
As of 7:55 a.m. Santee Electric reported 14 outages, Santee Cooper reported 5 outages, Horry Electric reported 5 outages, and Pee Dee Electric reported 2.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.