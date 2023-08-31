(WBTW) — Multiple power outages have been reported across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

As of 7:49 a.m. Thursday, Duke Energy’s outage map shows multiple outages with Florence having the highest number.

Florence

Customers without power: 3,648

Active power outages: 146

Estimated time of restoration: August 31, 5:00 p.m.

Dillon

Customers without power: 985

Active power outages: 47

Estimated time of restoration:August 31,5:00 p.m.

Darlington

Customers without power: 278

Active power outages: 25

Estimated time of restoration: August 31,5:00 p.m.

Marion

Customers without power: 869

Active power outages: 55

Estimated time of restoration: August 31,11:15 a.m.

Georgetown

Customers without power: 4

Active power outages: 1

Estimated time of restoration: Repairs and damage assessment underway

Horry

Customers without power: 620

Active power outages: 21

Estimated time of restoration: August 31, 5:00 p.m.

Marlboro

Customers without power: 67

Active power outages: 6

Estimated time of restoration: August 31,1:00 p.m.

Scotland County

Customers without power: 315

Active power outages: 11

Estimated time of restoration: Repairs and damage assessment underway

Robeson County

Customers without power: 846

Active power outages: 46

Estimated time of restoration: Repairs and damage assessment underway

Other Electric Cooperatives

As of 7:55 a.m. Santee Electric reported 14 outages, Santee Cooper reported 5 outages, Horry Electric reported 5 outages, and Pee Dee Electric reported 2.