Murrells Inlet Christmas Parade scheduled for Sunday afternoon

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) — Murrells Inlet 2020 is hosting the annual Murrells Inlet Christmas Parade on Sunday at 3 p.m.

The parade will begin at the intersection of Hwy 17 Business and Wilcox Avenue. It will run through the Marshwalk business district along Hwy 17 Business and will end at the intersection of Wachesaw Road.

The grand finale of the parade will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus on their sleigh followed by the Murrells Inlet/ Garden City Fire Department Fire Truck.



“The Murrells Inlet Christmas Parade is an event that we all look forward to every year,” said Meredith Harrison, Executive Director of Murrells Inlet 2020. “The kids get to enjoy the magic of the Christmas season while the adults have some fun too.”



All spectators are asked to park and watch while maintaining a safe social distance. Masks are strongly encouraged. The same is asked of all participants as well.

