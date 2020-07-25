Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire crews respond to overturned vehicle crash, Southbound lanes on Business 17 shutdown

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) — Murrells Inlet-Garden City (MIGC) Fire crews are on the scene of an overturned vehicle crash on Business 17 in Garden City.
The department confirmed the Southbound lanes on Business 17 are shutdown.
MIGC said there are possibly up to 7 patients being transported with injuries.
Count on News13 for updates.
