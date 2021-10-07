Murrells Inlet man charged with sexual exploitation of minors

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A Murrells Inlet man was charged in connection with sexual exploitation of minors, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Dale Long, 56, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators accused Long of having multiple files of child pornography. Due to the nature of the case, no other details will be made available.

Long was released from jail Thursday on a $40,000 bond, according to online booking records.

If found guilty, he could face up to 40 years in prison.