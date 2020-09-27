Muschamp F-bomb video goes viral

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A video of South Carolina Head Coach Will Muschamp using the F-word went viral on Saturday ahead of the team’s season-opener versus Tennessee.

The video was posted to Twitter Saturday afternoon. It shows Muschamp addressing the camera saying, “It’s time for Carolina football, so get the f*** out of your seats! Spurs up!”

A university spokesman confirmed to 7News that the video was filmed approximately two years ago and that it was an outtake not intended for public release.

