MYR welcomes back passengers, sees a rebound in travel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – As the Grand Strand tourism industry continues to rebound, Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) is welcoming back the flying public.

As the nation paused all travel, passenger traffic in April at MYR was down approximately 98- percent. In May, as Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand began opening its doors, passengers followed, and counts surged 400-percent over the previous month, with 22,856 total arriving and departing passengers.

“2020 spring passenger counts at MYR were initially forecast to soar beyond the previous season, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Scott Van Moppes, Director of Airports. “Despite the temporary reduction in service that MYR faced, we are beginning to see more and more travelers in the terminal. May’s passenger counts are a great indicator that there is pent-up demand for travel to the Grand Strand. With 7 airlines operating in July, to what is now 41 nonstop destinations, we are confident the airport will continue to see a rebound in air travel.”

