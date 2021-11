MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach announced the date for its fifth annual tree lighting.

The event will take place 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 5. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will come out and everyone can enjoy live music, hot chocolate and cookies.

For more information, contact the Neighborhood Services Department at 843-918-1062.