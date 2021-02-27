Myrtle Beach area bars happy about last call order being lifted

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Local bars say that they’re relieved to have the order lifted after being impacted by the pandemic.

Starting Monday, March 1st, bars and restaurants will be allowed to stay open and serve alcohol until 2:00 AM. The governor also says large gatherings of more than 250 people will not longer require approval.

“Awesome, that was my thought. We need that. We need to be able to continue making money after 11 o’clock,” said Miranda Paulsen, owner of The Original Beer 30 Bar & Grill.

Paulsen said being open those few extra hours does make a difference. “Somedays we’re slower until that later night crowd comes in. Yeah, know that could definitely make your day or break it,” Paulsen said.

Mel Goodman, the General Manager at Dagwood’s Deli and Sports Bar said, “Every hour that you’re open, it helps everyone. The business, the staff, and the community.”

Paulsen said local customers coming in is what’s kept them going.

“We’re all out here struggling. We’re not big corporations. We depend on our locals to help support our businesses and help pay our bills,” Paulsen said.