Myrtle Beach church prepares to reopen amid pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Staff members at Beach Church on George Bishop Parkway have been preparing to safely reopen ever since it closed.

The church started streaming Sunday services online since the coronavirus left many church doors closed.

As the Governor has loosened restrictions on closures, lead Pastor Todd Elliott says he wants to be in stride with the rest of community while keeping everyone safe.

New safety procedures have been implemented at Beach Church to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Entry doors will remain open and families will be seated every other row, two seats apart.

Physical greetings will not be allowed. Snacks and fresh coffee will no longer be served. Public bathrooms will also be sanitized in between services.

Even with new protocols, Pastor Elliott determined that opening amid the pandemic was the best decision for his congregation by simply asking them.

“We actually sent out a survey and asked them specifically about reopening,” Elliott explained. “What we found was that 65% of our people were either ready to immediately reopen or open with some precautions in place, which we feel like we’ve got.”

Church services will reconvene at Beach Church on Sunday, June 7. However, Pastor Elliott encourages members to worship where they are most comfortable.