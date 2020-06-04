Myrtle Beach City Council close to announcing new budget details

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A decrease in the 2020-21 budget for the City of Myrtle Beach is expected since the coronavirus outbreak put a plug in the flow of revenue.

This morning, council members will discuss how to maintain current city provided services with a much smaller budget.

Council members are close to announcing details on what next year’s budget will look like. Councilman Gregg Smith said the outbreak will effect the city’s budget even after next year.

“The current state of the economy will have an effect on this current year and on years going forward,” Smith said.

“As we go forward, the lagging collections that would’ve generally come into the new year will be lower, and that’s why we’re adjusting the budget to prepare for that,” he said.

A decrease in budget will impact city employees like first responders and government officials. As a result, city officials may not see as many additional staff members as they normally would.

“The budget will have positions allocated in it,” Smith explained.

“So maybe, the new budget will say there are X number positions in this department,” he said. “X number of positions in this department. That number may not be the same as it was last year.”

Council members are expected to discuss next year’s budget at 9am today at Myrtle’s Market. Council will know an exact number of positions, if any, once a budget is announced.

