Myrtle Beach City Council to vote on downtown development plans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council will vote Tuesday on a resolution that could move downtown redevelopment plans forward.

The city will vote whether to adopt One Grand Strand’s first step towards putting downtown plans into action.

One Grand Strand will propose a place management organization (PMO) to help align the privately funded nonprofit organization and city to achieve their objective, a revitalized, urban, connected downtown space.

“After much research with other cities that have worked their way out of distress, what we have proposed and hope the city will adopt is a plan where the private sector creates a place management organization (PMO) that aligns with the city. A PMO would help both groups align shoulder to shoulder to work forward and achieve these objectives,” Michael Clayton, Chief Executive Officer of One Grand Strand, said.

One Grand Strand leaders have laid out plans they think will help Myrtle Beach reach its full potential.

They want downtown to be a nice, edgy, urban beachfront including walkable, bike-able trails and new living spaces.

The downtown project has two components. The first being the partnership between One Grand Strand and Myrtle Beach City Council.

The second, which will be discussed and voted on during Tuesday’s council meeting, is the PMO, a group responsible for creating public spaces that promote local well-being.

The ‘distressed’ downtown area is driving leaders to dedicate their energy and hearts to invite change for the next generation.

“Whether you’re an oceanfront merchant or a Broadway storeowner or resident, we believe we are all stronger together, and if we have this shared vision that the PMO can push us all towards that, we’ll be much better off,” Clayton said.

For the vision to reach success, Clayton said a PMO is necessary.

The group would be comprised of about 18 people representing a handful of leaders in the community, three city council members, one Horry County Council member, and three from nongovernmental organizations.

“We are trying to do this for the next generation. We want this place once it’s there to be a place you would be enticed about living,” Clayton said.

The next goal of redeveloping downtown is to find this group of passionate, forward thinkers to help reimagine the space and build to attract and keep future generations.

If the plans are adopted Tuesday, the following steps would be to recruit national talent to run the board and create an educational campaign regarding new downtown plans.