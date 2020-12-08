Fallen Myrtle Beach officer receives Medal of Honor; his mother thanks community for support

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher, who was killed in the line of duty in October, was honored at Tuesday’s city council meeting with the Medal of Honor — something his mother told News13 he would be very proud of.

“He was dedicated to this job and he was dedicated to the people that he worked with so I know he would’ve found it the utmost honor to have received such a distinguished award,” said Suzanne Williams, Jacob Hancher’s mother.

Williams said Hancher always had a passion for helping others and knows her son would’ve been very proud to have accepted it.

“From the time he was a child he always had that servant’s heart where he wanted to — number one follow the rules, but number two — he wanted to help others and I think the combination of those two made him the perfect officer,” Williams said.

Williams added, “he has just such a love for the job and such an ease for doing it that I enjoyed watching blossom from his childhood on.”

Williams said Hancher not only had a passion for helping others, but a passion for the community of Myrtle Beach.

“The community meant a tremendous amount to him,” Williams said. “He spent so many years directing traffic at the schools, so many years getting to know so many people in the community, delivering the beach wheelchairs, getting to know shop owners and restaurant owners and community members.

“I know he was so ingrained in the community and it meant so much to him to be able to serve the community that he loved and believed in.”

Williams said the support from the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the community has gotten her through this difficult time.

“It’s just really warmed our hearts and given us the strength to move forward because we realized how much our son has touched this community,” Williams said.

Fellow Myrtle Beach Police Officers were also at the City Council meeting. Lt. Mike Quinn with the department said Hancher was loved and he will never be forgotten.

“The police family has been with us every step of the way and just the strength they have given us through this whole ordeal has been — I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It’s been heart-warming and touching,” Williams said.

Williams wanted to thank the community saying for the prayers and support.

“All their words of strength, just know that we’ve heard them all and we appreciate them all. It’s really touched our heart and given us strength in these last couple of months and brought us joy,” she said.

