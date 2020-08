Update as of 3:02 p.m: According to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the fire is now under control and under investigation.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Fire Department (MBPD) is responding to a working structure fire at 1212 Pinegrove Dr.

MBFD posted to social media Saturday at 2:34 p.m. saying to avoid the area.