Myrtle Beach Fire Department holds annual Santa ride along

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Instead of flying on his sleigh, Santa Claus rode around on a firetruck with Myrtle Beach firefighters today greeting kids.

Six different Myrtle Beach Fire Department trucks rode around neighborhoods in Myrtle Beach from 1 to 5pm Sunday.

“I just came outside to get the Christmas presents out of the vehicle and I saw a firetruck and many cars behind it and I was like what’s going on is somebody sick and they weren’t, it was Santa,” said Kellie Knaffle, a resident in Myrtle Beach.

Santa was able to get out of the truck, talk to kids, and give them candy canes.

“They all are attracted to the firetruck of course so we get a chance to stop and get out and talk to the kids,” said Santa.

Knaffle added that, “I asked the firefighter yeah no I didn’t think you were doing this and he said well it’s raining and it’s cold and it’s still Christmas for the children so we still have to keep doing our traditions which is awesome.”