Myrtle Beach gas prices climb 6 cents per gallon in past week; national average heads toward $3

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Gas prices in Myrtle Beach have risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.59 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 197 stations in the area.

The increase comes as one expert said the national average could hit $3 a gallon in coming weeks, amid COVID-19 improvements and increased demand as Americans travel more during the summer.

“The nation’s gas prices perked up again last week as oil prices advanced to fresh multi-year highs on COVID improvements overseas and the switch to summer gasoline, which is basically now complete,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said. “Last week saw the national average hit its highest level in two years, and with continued recovery in gasoline demand, the increase in price is likely to continue into the future.”

As of Monday, the price of a gallon of gas prices in Myrtle Beach was 3.4 cents a gallon higher than a month ago and $1.05 a gallon higher than a year ago. The cheapest price in Myrtle Beach was $2.43, while the most-expensive was $2.79, a difference of 36.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in South Carolina was $2.30, while the highest was $3.31. The state had an average price of $2.60 on Monday, which was up 2.2 cents from last week. Neighboring North Carolina had an average price of $2.65 on Monday, up 4.7 cents from last week.

The national average rose to $2.89, up 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week. That’s up up 1.8 cents from a month ago and $1.13 higher than a year ago.