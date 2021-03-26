Myrtle Beach International Airport sees high demand and growth in numbers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach International Airport is expecting a busy summer as they’re reporting high numbers of travelers right now and with the announcement of United and Southwest Airlines adding new non-stop destinations.

The pandemic drastically affected travel not only throughout the country but here in Myrtle Beach, and now the industry is recovering.

“One thing that’s interesting for Myrtle Beach is our passenger recovery rate was actually higher than the national average and that was from June 2020 and all the way through current,” Ryan Betcher, Myrtle Beach International Airport spokesperson said.

Betcher said they did not expect the high demand they’re seeing right now saying, “what we’re seeing now is we’re so far outpacing our numbers from 2019 which was a peak year for the airport.”

In March of 2019, 88,319 travelers departed MYR. A full list of passenger departures and arrivals can be found below.

“So our seats for April 2021 are actually projected to be 12 percent over what they were for 2019 which was a peak year and you can kind of cooperate that to the national average which the national average was down by about 30 percent so we’re far outpacing the national average when it comes to seat projections for the future,” Betcher said.

Betcher said with the announcements from United and Southwest Airlines show growth in Myrtle Beach.

“It’s exciting and I think it shows a lot of the resilience for our community. Not just from the standpoint of visitors coming to Myrtle Beach but also shows how strong our local population is and really how popular the grand strand is in general,” Betcher said.

United Airlines added non-stop flights to and from Milwaukee, Cleveland, and St. Louis through MYR.

Southwest Airlines will start servicing the area in May and they just announced 10 new non-stop destinations.

Travelers that flew from Michigan said they’re excited about the Southwest announcement saying they’ll be going on them in the future. “Absolutely. That’s our first choice traveling through the airlines because they have the 2 free baggage,” Yvonne Outland and Karen Woods said.