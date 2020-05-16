Several state parks, including Myrtle Beach and Little Pee Dee, reach capacity Saturday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Several South Carolina state parks reached capacity Saturday morning, according to the SC State Parks Facebook page.

Among the parks that reached capacity as of 10:45 a.m. were Myrtle Beach State Park and Little Pee Dee State Park.

Once parks reach capacity, they are temporarily closed-off to day-use visitors until a safe capacity is reached.

