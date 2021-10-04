DNR finds Myrtle Beach man after truck crashes into Pee Dee River

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Divers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources found the body of a man who crashed into the Pee Dee River last week.

Stanley O’Neal Pickett, 43, of Myrtle Beach, was identified by the Florence County coroner on Monday as the deceased. His body was recovered Sunday morning downstream from where his truck went into the river.

Pickett was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 heading east on Highway 378 on Sept. 24 when he went off the road and hit several trees before going into the Pee Dee River, state troopers reported.