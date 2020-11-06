Myrtle Beach movie theater reopens at half capacity, seating every other row

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach movie theater is back in business Friday.

The Grand 14 in Market Common closed in March, reopened briefly in August for two weeks, and shut down in September due to lack of business. New measures are in place as Grand 14’s General Manager, Duane Farmer, gives reopening his mom and pop movie theater another go.

Grand 14’s biggest theater can seat about 300 people. When they reopen Friday, they’ll only be selling less than half that many seats.

Parties that come together can sit together, but there will be three empty chairs between them and the next party. Seats will only be available every other row.

The theater is asking customers to pay with credit cards, if possible, to help limit surface and touch exposure.

The pandemic has hit the theater industry hard, from large cinema chains to the locally owned Stone Theatres. AMC Entertainment, the world’s largest movie theater chain, lost more than $900 million in 2020’s third quarter.

With lack of new movies rolling out of Hollywood, Farmer is optimistic about saving his 13 year old theater. His theater will depend on $5 flashback movies, Christmas classics, and new independent films to bring in steady ticket sales.

“There is a locally filmed Christmas movie called the ‘Carolina Christmas.’ We are going to do the premier on it November 20th,” Farmer said.

Farmer grew up going to movie theaters and says it’s “one of the greatest experiences in the world.” He is optimistic about Grand 14’s reopening Friday and said the mom and pop theatre serves as an escape from the outside world.

The general manager said the theatre will stay open for two months, until New Years, and go from there.

“We don’t want to lose this because you can’t sit at home all the time, the only two things that did good during the depression were bars and movie theaters because people have to escape,” Farmer said.

Grand 14 is part of Stone Theatres, a local chain with 6 theaters in North and South Carolina.

Grand 14 is the only Stone Theatre opening at this time.

