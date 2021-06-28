Myrtle Beach organization holds ‘Pride Month Celebration Picnic’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Pride Myrtle Beach hosted a picnic celebrating Pride Month at Tidal Creek Brewhouse Sunday.

There was food, music, and fun at the “Pride Month Celebration Picnic” that included people of all ages.

Craig McGee is the executive director of Pride Myrtle Beach. He said events like the picnic are vital to the community.

“I think it’s important for us to have a space to come together,” McGee said. “A safe space that everyone can come out and have a good Sunday afternoon.”

Sunday’s picnic was planned once the organizers thought it was safe to do so with the pandemic winding down. Pride Myrtle Beach has a three-day event planned for October, but McGee said the group wanted to do something in June.

“We decided to do something for Pride Month in Pride Month just to celebrate Pride, so we put this event together in about a month just as a casual get together,” McGee said.

Bryce Ross is a Myrtle Beach resident and a student at Coastal Carolina University. Ross is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community on campus, but Sunday provided him an opportunity to connect with the broader community.

“I’ve done a lot of organizing with the community on campus at coastal, but I haven’t done anything locally so far, so I decided to try my hand at it,” Ross said.

Pride Myrtle Beach hopes Sunday’s picnic becomes an annual event.