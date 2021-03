MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating an overnight shooting on South Ocean Boulevard.

According to MCpl. Thomas Vest with MBPD, the shooting happened about 1:20 A.M. Thursday at a motel located at 1201 S. Ocean Boulevard.

One victim has been found. There is no word on their condition.

There will be an increased police presence in the area while officers continue to investigate.

