Myrtle Beach Police investigating possible stabbing that sent one to the hospital

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police say an assault investigation is underway after one person was transported to the hospital for wounds consistent with a stabbing.

Corporal Thomas Vest with MBPD says the initial call came in around 1:45 p.m. Sunday to Woodside Ave and Kings Hwy.

Vest says they have one person in custody in connection to the assault. Their identity has not yet been released.

This is all the information available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: