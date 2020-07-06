Myrtle Beach Police responding to a possible drowning on Ocean Blvd.

UPDATE AS OF 8:57 PM SUNDAY— Corporal Thomas Vest said the juvenile is alert and all indications are that they will make a full recovery.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD) responded Sunday to a possible drowning at the Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark on Ocean Blvd.

Corporal Thomas Vest with MBPD said he cannot confirm the status of the victim but said they are a juvenile and have been taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

