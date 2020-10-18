Myrtle Beach restaurant donating 50 percent of sales Monday in memory of Jacob Hancher

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Travinia Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar in Myrtle Beach has teamed up with Myrtle Beach Police to donate 50 percent of their sales tomorrow in memory of Jacob Hancher.

The restaurant posted to Facebook that they’ll be donating 50 percent of their sales for the entire day on Monday, October 19th.

Their Myrtle Beach location is located in The Market Common on Deville St. Their hours tomorrow are 11:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“Whether it is for lunch, dinner or even just a drink, stop by to show your support for the Hancher family during this time if you can!”

LATEST HEADLINES: