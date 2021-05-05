Myrtle Beach variety show gets second chance at reopening after being shut down by pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One Myrtle Beach attraction is getting a second chance at reopening after being shut down by the pandemic.

Charles Bach is the owner of Wonder Theatre. The variety entertainment venue, which includes magic, dancing, juggling, and comedy, opened in 2019, did not open in 2020 and is now back at a new location.

“It was May 2, and we had to decide to pull the plug, unfortunately for that season,” Bach said. “But we are back here and ready to do it again, and I know people are excited to get out.”

While some businesses did not survive, others like Bach were lucky and did. Bach knows the entertainment industry like the back of his hand. He also knows what it’s like to run a business during a pandemic.

He started magic at eight years old and started performing soon after. While he’s usually in the spotlight on stage, he’s had a front-row seat to empty theaters and a dark stage.

“We were home a lot, but we were planning for the future because we knew eventually everyone would get out of this and eventually everyone would be excited to see live entertainment and have a great time and have fun,” Bach said.

But it’s not over yet — he says the comeback is greater than the setback. Wonder’s Theatre will return in June at the former Oz Nightclub at Broadway at the Beach. The new venue will have 209 seats, a VIP section on the top level and a performance stage.

“I see it getting really busy. Believe it or not, it’s busier than it was the last time we were here with phone calls, website,” Bach said.

Starting next month, the variety theater will include magic, juggling, and comedy shows. There are family and adult shows.

Starting in June, shows will run daily through August. June 4th will be their first time reopening since 2019. For more information or tickets, click here.