N. Myrtle Beach man charged with pointing a firearm in an argument over the price of food

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police say a North Myrtle Beach man got in an argument over the price of food at a local pizza place and pulled out what appeared to be a firearm, threatening a person.

Dennis Wade Newton Jr., 45, started yelling and cursing at someone in the restaurant and said, “I will shoot you,” according to the police report. Police said the firearm was found nearby and was actually a BB gun.

As soon as Newton was arrested and handcuffed, police say he became hostel and made several threats to officers, saying he was going to kill them. Newton continued his threats with the jail staff, police reported.

A bottle of whiskey that had been opened was found under Newton’s seat in his vehicle, according to the report.

Newton has been charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person, resisting arrest, threatening an official in the performance of duty, giving a false name and address, public disorderly conduct and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

He remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bail set for the firearms charge.