NAACP protest march for resignation of Pawleys Island mayor Saturday

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) — The Georgetown NAACP and others are protesting on Saturday for the resignation of Pawleys Island Mayor after he made racist comments in September.

According to the Facebook event, Georgetown NAACP, community organizations, and the citizens of Pawleys Island intend to cause ‘good trouble’ as they demand the resignation of Brian Henry, mayor of Pawleys Island.

Attendees will meet at the Pawley’s Island Publix parking lot at 1 p.m.

LATEST HEADLINES: