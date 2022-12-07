MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Emails containing bombs threats against a California state senator, a children’s hospital in Boston and a Canadian high school used the same sender name and Gmail address as one that threatened to blow up a Myrtle Beach restaurant during a drag event on Sunday, according to published reports.

A person using the name Zamina Tataro sent the e-mails to California State Sen. Wiener; to a high school in Ontario, Canada, where a transgender teacher works; and to the Boston Children’s Hospital’s transgender health care unit, according to the San Francisco Standard, which also received the email threatening Wiener and alerted police.

News13 received an email with the same sender’s name at 11:50 a.m. Sunday that threatened to blow up the Mr. Fish Restaurant at 6401 N. Kings Highway, which was hosting a drag show brunch. News13 immediately contacted authorities.

Police searched the restaurant for explosives and other threats, but they found nothing, according to Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest, who on Monday, confirmed that two FBI task force members were also working on the case.

News13 has reached out to Myrtle Beach police and the FBI for more information about the investigation but has not heard back.

According to the Standard, police have been investigating multiple death threats against Wiener that included one that listed his home address and one to shoot up the senator’s Sacramento office.

“These threats come at a time of heightened attention for Wiener,” the Standard said. “His legislation — including a bill to turn California into a sanctuary for transgender children from states that have outlawed gender-affirming treatment — has made him a target for rightwing extremists.”