DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — NASCAR driver, Brandon Brown is honoring the Coastal Carolina University Class of 2020 with a special design on his car for the race at Darlington.
Brown is from Woodbridge, Virginia and graduated from Coastal Carolina University in 2018 as a business major.
Brown is part of the Brandonbuilt Motorsports racing team.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- NASCAR driver to honor CCU Class of 2020 on car for race at Darlington
- Georgia officials warn of 4-foot-long invasive lizards
- Report: President Trump says Gov. Cooper is ‘playing politics’ with reopening
- SC man accused of trying to throw footballs with contraband over prison fence
- Harvest Hope gets 1.9 million meals from Duke Endowment grant to Feeding the Carolinas