NASCAR driver to honor CCU Class of 2020 on car for race at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — NASCAR driver, Brandon Brown is honoring the Coastal Carolina University Class of 2020 with a special design on his car for the race at Darlington.

Courtesy: Brandonbuilt Motorsports

Brown is from Woodbridge, Virginia and graduated from Coastal Carolina University in 2018 as a business major.

Brown is part of the Brandonbuilt Motorsports racing team.

