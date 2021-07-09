Nearly 88K jobs available in state; teens apply for summer jobs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – According to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, there are almost 88,000 jobs available in the state. Right now, teens on the Grand Strand are applying for summer jobs, like at fast food restaurants and stores.

The chamber also said it’s starting to see a few J-1 visa workers come in. J-1 exchange visitors come to the U.S. to teach, study, train and demonstrate special skills not available in their home countries.

“Some of our high school students are now done for the summer and so they have started to enter the workforce so that has been really welcoming news mostly to our attractions,” CEO and president for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Karen Riordan said.

Riordan said right now on the Grand Strand with a higher number of visitors, businesses have been looking for employees. The chamber added it has seen a small change in the last few weeks.

“Obviously they can help out and expand the total pool of folks like at a particular restaurant or a hotel or an attraction has right now,” Riordan said.

The chamber said fast food restaurants have been offering scholarships money to teens as well as hiring bonuses and more money. Riordan said there has been a lot of progress made compared to a month ago.

“These places are advertising $10 to $12 an hour for teens so the teens are definitely liking that and they are starting to jump into the workforce to take advantage of that right now,” Riordan said.

Right now in Horry County, there are more than 7,000 jobs available. In Florence County, there are almost 3,000 jobs available.