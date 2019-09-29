New Details: 22-year-old shot postal worker ‘multiple times’ with what was believed to be AR-15

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – New details are emerging about the man charged with murder for shooting Williamsburg County postal worker Irene Pressley.

Trevor Raekwon Seward, 22 of Andrews, was arrested by law enforcement Saturday.

Several investigating agencies were involved in the arrest, including The United States Postal Inspection Services, SLED, Lake City police, the Georgetown County SWAT Team and deputies with the Williamsburg County Sherriff’s Office.

Seward is now being held at the Williamsburg County Detention Center, according to a press release from department spokesperson Lt. Daryl Moyd.

Irene Pressley

According to an arrest warrant obtained by News13, Seward shot Pressley multiple times at the corner of Senate and Morrisville Roads. He was seen beforehand carrying what looked to be an AR-15.

Responders found multiple .233 shell casings on the scene afterward.

Investigators were able to locate a fingerprint on a USPS parcel. It was taken from the crime scene by the Forensic Laboratory Services Division of the USPS. Investigators were able to confirm the fingerprint belonged to Seward.

64-year-old Irene Pressley was shot Monday afternoon while on her mail route. Her death has attracted national attention and prompted heartfelt tributes from the community.

Authorities continue to investigate this incident. Count on News13 as we follow this developing story.