New director appointed at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A 17-year veteran of the Horry County Police Department and investigator with the sheriff’s office has been appointed director of the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Marcus Rhodes, the detention center’s new director, has served in law enforcement since 1990. His career began at the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

Rhodes also spent 17 years serving with the Horry County Police Department. In 2017, Rhodes joined the Horry County Sheriff’s Office as an investigator in the Office of Professional Standards and was assigned to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

“Director Rhodes’ work within the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, along with working hand-in-hand with other agencies, I feel, will make him a perfect fit,” said Horry County Sheriff Phillip E. Thompson. “I look forward to his leadership in this role at the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.”

In addition to law enforcement service, Rhodes has been affiliated with the Special Olympics Torch Run since 1993 and the Special Olympics Polar Plunge since its conception. His dedication to the Special Olympics programs has affected thousands of individuals across the State of South Carolina.

Rhodes serves on the South Carolina Law Enforcement Assistance Program (SCLEAP) as a Peer Team member, responding to Critical Incidents involving law enforcement officers across the state.