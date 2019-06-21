New general store open in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A new general store in Murrells Inlet celebrates its unique history in the town.

The Murrells Inlet General Store (MIGS) is located at 4637 Highway 17 Business off of Mallory Avenue, formerly known as Strickland’s Grocery.

The store opened in April, but are celebrating their grand opening on June 27. Hundreds of people are expected to attend.

Owner Jennifer Watkins strives to keep the store’s “old time feel” and offers a variety of nostalgic products such as glass bottled Coke, Garbage Pail Kids trading cards, vintage signs, and Moon Pies.

The store also offers a full menu and includes indoor and outdoor seating. Condiments and sauces on the food are homemade at MIGS and are also retailed.

Watkins takes pride in selling locally made products from vendors who live in the area.

“These magnets over here, they’re handmade locally. All of the dog treats are all homemade, a local lady makes those. Our pastries are local, a local lady makes those. And, I tell people if you have something, bring it by,” said Watkins.

Watkins hopes her store will attract both local and visiting families.

“I’m doing this for locals, for tourists. I’m doing this for myself. I enjoy it. I love people. This is fun for me. This is what I want to do,” said Watkins.

“I want to be able to chat with people and hear about people’s stories and I love the fact that there’s so many different people in this area. There’s so many people from so many different backgrounds.”

MIGS is open Tuesday-Sunday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.