New penalties in place for some violations of North Carolina’s “move-over” law

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW/AP) – A new law is in place Sunday for North Carolina that increases penalties for some violations of the state’s “move over” law.

The bill responds to the death of a Lumberton officer last year. Officer Jason Quick died in December 2018 when police say a passing car struck him as he tried to walk across the highway.

The move-over law requires motorists to change lanes or otherwise slow down when they approach police cruisers with flashing emergency lights.

The new law creates a more severe felony when serious injury or death occurs, with possible prison time for someone with an otherwise clean record.

It makes it unlawful for vehicles to use flashing or strobing amber lights, with exceptions.