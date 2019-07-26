New plans for Riverfront Park after clubhouse demolition

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – After being damaged beyond repair by Hurricane Florence the Conway Fireman’s Clubhouse was torn down Friday morning.

Flooding from the hurricane caused the structure to fail and the building became unsafe.

The clubhouse has been a piece of Conway since 1952. It was used by retired and working firefighters, as well as the community.

“It’s been used for birthday parties, weddings, different – engagement parties all types of life events that have happened for people around here,” said Taylor Newell, City of Conway Spokesperson.

Newell says all of Riverfront Park will be made new with landscaping.

A tennis court and playground were also damaged by flooding. Both will be torn out and replaced.

“We knew it had to go and we’re excited to see the demolition begin, but we also know that it’s a sad day for the community because we’re in sorts losing a little piece of Conway today,” said Newell.

Newell says anything the city puts in Riverfront Park will be resistant to floodwater.