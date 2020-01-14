New program at Brookgreen Gardens promotes lifelong learning

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Brookgreen Gardens recently started a new program to promote lifelong learning.

Brookgreen U focuses on art, horticulture, history and wildlife.

The program will have classes, workshops and demonstrations during a Winter, Spring and Fall term. Classes for this term began this week and will continue through March.

“It will be a certification course,” Ron Daise, Vice President of Creative Education said. “Those who attend, if they attend four programs, one in each focus area, they will receive a certificate from Brookgreen U.”

A few courses offered this semester include bird photography, how to prune plants and learning to hand make Gullah dolls.

Daise tells News13, this is a unique learning experience for adults as it teaches people about the history of our area.

“We have a vast number of persons who relocated to the area this will be a very good opportunity to learn about the local history, to learn about just the environment, the different kinds of plants that grow here,” Daise said.

Many of the courses are included for members or are included with garden admission.

