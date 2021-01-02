New South Carolina flag design heads back to drawing board

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A committee trying to standardize the iconic design of the South Carolina state flag is starting over after residents ridiculed the historians’ first attempt.

The Post and Courier reports that the lawmaker-selected team of historians chosen to straighten out the design are taking critics’ complaints in stride.

The South Carolina flag features a palmetto tree and a crescent on an indigo background. But the state has lacked a standard flag design since 1940.

After the newspaper first publicized the proposed design, the historians responded to thousands of complaints, many deriding the quality of the palmetto tree depiction, by acknowledging they were going back to the drawing board.

