MARION, S.C. (WBTW) - Marion County breaks ground on memorial park honoring the late Reverend Senator Clementa Pinckney. Pinckney was murdered with 8 others at the Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston on June 17, 2015. The Pinckney family was front and center.

"It makes me so excited and so happy to know that there is a park that is currently being built in my dad's name and in his honor that will promote communities coming together for a positive goal and positively remember who my father was," says Eleani Pinckey, daughter of Senator Pinckney.