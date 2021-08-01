New visitor restrictions added at Conway Medical Center because of COVID-19 surge

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Medical Center has added new visitor restrictions for its emergency department to rules put in place on Wednesday because of the latest COVID-19 surge.

CMS now has the following restrictions in place for all visitors:

One visitor at a time per hospitalized patient is allowed. Additional visitors must wait outside of the facility until they are able to switch with the visiting family member. Exceptions include laboring mothers, pediatric patients and end-of-life situations.

No visitors are allowed for COVID-19 patients in isolation, except under end-of-life or other special circumstances.

No visitors are allowed in the Emergency Department except for pediatric and elderly patients.

Masks are required at all times for patients, visitors, and staff in all CMC locations and facilities

Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Conway Medical Center officials continue to urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. A vaccination clinic is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the CMC’s Health Plaza South location in Socastee, 6010 Highway 707. Conway Medical Center offers the Pfizer vaccine.

