New Year’s Eve driving safety: How to report a driver who could be impaired

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol will increase the number of troopers on the road for New Years Eve and the following weekend.

South Carolina ranks third for the most fatalities as a result of drunk driving accidents according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration study.

Corporal Sonny Collins tells News13, SCHP will increase patrols this afternoon as the festive nature of the holiday means there could be more impaired drivers on the roadway.

“For New Years Eve its going to be the afternoon through the midnight hour and even into the early morning hours of the next day, so that’s when we will have the maximum number of troopers out watching for these folks who are leaving parties and make the bad decision to drink and drive,” Collins said.

He says, if you see someone driving erratically, well below the speed limit, leaving their high beams on or weaving in and out of lanes, call *HP.

“Let us know where they are at and a description of the car, a license plate if possible and we’ll try to intercept that driver and make sure they are OK to be out there or not OK to be out there,” Collins said.

Collins says with all of the technology at our fingertips like Uber, Lyft or taxi services, there is no reason to drink and drive.

