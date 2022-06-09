MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — News13 partnered with the American Red Cross to host two blood drives Thursday.

One was at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach and the other at Magnolia Mall in Florence.

Meggin Heath, account manager with the American Red Cross Blood Services, said every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. In South Carolina, 500 units are needed each day just to meet the hospital demand.

“If you are eligible, you can donate every eight weeks,” she said. “It is not just once a year or twice a year, it’s every eight weeks, so we encourage you to please find a drive this summer.”

She said the need for donations grows during the summer months.

“We always have a constant need, but in the summertime the need really does increase because we’re not at the schools, people are vacationing, colleges are out,” Heath said. “We’re not collecting as much as we’re sending to the hospital so the need definitely increases in the summertime.”

To find a blood drive location or get more information about donating, visit the Red Cross’ website and click “donate blood” for a list of options.

“We are somewhere every day, so you will be able to find us somewhere,” she said.

79 units were collected between the two locations.

Adrienne Ladanyi has donated blood for about 50 years. Her daughter is a nurse in New York and inspired her to donate because the blood helps babies and patients similar to those her daughter cares for.

“I love to donate because I want to help people,” Ladanyi said.

“I want to give of myself to our country and by doing this you’re helping everybody, so I think that’s good,” she said.

Cheryl Mathieu has been donating blood for about 30 years and her husband, Jeff Mathieu, has been donating blood for a longer — since he was 18. They said they continue to donate because it is a quick process and a great way to give back to others.

“It’s easy, it’s fast and I know it’s making a difference,” she said.

“Yeah, I would agree,” he said. “It’s just part of the routine now.”